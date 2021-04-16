German’s IDT to make 10M AstraZeneca vaccine doses in 2021

BERLIN (AP) — German vaccine maker IDT Biologika says it plans to bottle this year some 10 million doses of the coronavirus shot developed by AstraZeneca. IDT Biologika and AstraZeneca previously announced they would expand production capacity for the British-Swedish company’s vaccine at a plant in the German town of Dessau by the end of 2022. IDT produces vaccines for several pharmaceutical companies. In March, IDT announced that for three months it would make the COVID-19 shot developed by Johnson & Johnson. Chief Executive Officer Juergen Betzing said Friday that IDT is in talks with the developers of Russia’s Sputnik V shot, which has yet to be approved for use in the European Union.