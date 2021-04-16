Grand jury in Daniel Prude death voted 15-5 to clear 3 cops

Newly released transcripts show that a grand jury investigating the police suffocation death of Daniel Prude last year in Rochester, New York, voted 15-5 not to charge the three officers involved in his restraint of a criminally negligent homicide charge sought by prosecutors. That was the only charge prosecutors from the state attorney general’s office asked the grand jury to consider after nine days of testimony from witnesses including Prude’s brother, other police officers and experts. The names of witnesses and jurors were blacked out of the transcripts. They were released Friday, weeks after State Attorney General Letitia James secured a judge’s OK to make the usually secret material public.