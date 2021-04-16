Hunger-striking Navalny describes threats to force-feed him

MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has been on a hunger strike since March 31, has described threats to force-feed him, using “straitjacket and other pleasures,” in a message from behind bars. In an Instagram post, Navalny said an official told him on Friday morning that a blood test indicated his health was deteriorating and threatened to force-feed him if he doesn’t stop the hunger strike. Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most vociferous critic, is demanding a visit from his physician after developing severe back pain and numbness in his legs in prison. Describing his state after more than two weeks of the hunger strike, Navalny said his head was “spinning a lot,” but that he was “still walking.”