Israel: Rocket from Gaza is 2nd in 24 hours; no injuries

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military says Palestinian militants fired a rocket from Gaza into the country’s south. The rocket Friday was the second such incident in 24 hours. Israel said neither event caused damage or injuries. In response, Israeli fighter jets and helicopters hit five sites for the militant Hamas group, which controls the Gaza Strip. Earlier Friday, Israeli aircraft hit three facilities operated by Hamas in response to the first rocket attack. The Israeli response came after the military said a projectile fired from the Gaza Strip Thursday evening landed in south of the country. That rocket attacks and Israeli retaliatory raids broke weeks of relative cross-border calm.