Italy health chief distances himself from spiked WHO report

ROME (AP) — The head of Italy’s national health institute is distancing himself from a scandal over a spiked World Health Organization report into Italy’s coronavirus response. Dr. Silvio Brusaferro says he had no means to interfere with the U.N. agency and has never censored even inconvenient information from the public. Brusaferro was drawn into the scandal after Bergamo prosecutors last week release transcripts of WhatsApp chats between Brusaferro and a WHO official who is under investigation for having allegedly made false claims to prosecutors. The spiked report sparked a nerve because it revealed that the Italian government hadn’t updated its pandemic preparedness plan since 2006.