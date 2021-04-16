Jeffree Star hospitalized after Wyoming car crash

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — YouTube personality, businessman and musician Jeffree Star was hospitalized after a car crash in Wyoming. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Star veered off a slushy road in the Casper area Friday morning and overturned his Rolls Royce. A friend, Daniel Lucas, also was in the car. Both were taken to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper with undisclosed injuries. Star is best known for his cosmetics business. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Star has been splitting time between California and his small ranch near Casper since December. Star has said he plans to employ locals at a warehouse for his company, Jeffree Star Cosmetics.