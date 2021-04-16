Kentucky governor looks beyond virus to post-pandemic world

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he’s holding out hope for bipartisan progress on “kitchen table issues” even though political rancor has increased. The Democratic governor is offering a rosy outlook despite the bruising legislative session he endured. The Republican-dominated legislature clipped Beshear’s executive powers and overrode his stack of vetoes. But bipartisan agreements to expand early voting and to appropriate new federal relief aid leave him cautiously optimistic about sustaining newfound cooperation. He tells The Associated Press that improving health care, education and job creation are issues ripe for bipartisanship.