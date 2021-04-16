Kosovo doctors protest colleague’s arrest, suspension

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovar doctors are threatening to take action over the arrest of a colleague who refused to treat a patient after working hours. Police on Friday reported that a day earlier pulmonologist Ibrahim Hoti was arrested and also suspended from work. Doctors associations called for his immediate release, in order not to “deprive patients of their treatment at this moment.” Hoti is the only pulmonologist serving some 80,000 residents in the Podujeve area, 35 kilometers (22 miles) north of the capital, Pristina. It was not clear whether the patient who was not treated had COVID-19. There has been a surge in the number of virus cases in the past month in Kosovo.