Kyle Schwarber homer lifts Nationals over Diamondbacks 1-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit a game-ending homer in the ninth inning, helping the Washington Nationals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0 after Max Scherzer passed Cy Young on baseball’s career strikeouts list. The lefty-batting Schwarber connected on a 2-1 pitch from left-hander Alex Young, sending a drive to right that traveled an estimated 463 feet for his first homer for Washington. Brad Hand worked a scoreless ninth for the win. The Nationals allowed just three hits.