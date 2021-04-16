Lady Warriors claim section title over Summers County

NEW RICHMOND, W.Va. (WVVA) - Wyoming East took the court after a 12-day hiatus and appeared in top shape, crushing Summers County in the Class AA Region 3 Section 1 championship, 76-31.

Three Lady Warriors finished in double figures, including Daisah Summers (14), Abby Russell (14) and Madison Clark (11). Senior point guard Sky Davidson turned in an impressive stat line with 6 points, 12 assists and 7 steals.

Gavin Pivont led the Lady Bobcats with nine points.

"Summers County is always a great team and we have a lot of respect for them," Wyoming East head coach Angie Boninsegna said after the game.

Wyoming East will host a Region Co-Final next week in New Richmond, where a win would send the program back to the state tournament.

"That's our goal every year," Boninsegna said. "We hope to get back there if were fortunate enough to. And we just feel blessed. "