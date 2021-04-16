Skip to Content

Lawsuit over Indonesia 737 crash claims autothrottle problem

2:05 pm National news from the Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — A lawsuit filed in Seattle against Boeing alleges a malfunctioning autothrottle system on an older 737 jet led to the January crash of a Sriwijaya Air flight that killed all 62 people on board. The Seattle Times reports that the lawsuit filed Thursday on behalf of 16 families of crash victims cites a list of previous incidents involving 737 autothrottle system malfunctions. The lawsuit also says that history suggests the system should have been redesigned. Boeing in a statement extended sympathy to the loved ones of crash victims and said it would be inappropriate to comment further while it’s helping in the crash investigation.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content