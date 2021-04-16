Lawyers don’t seek trial delay in newspaper shooting case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Attorneys for a man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper say they will not seek a delay at this time for the second phase of his trial to determine whether he is not criminally responsible due to insanity for the attack nearly three years ago. Lawyers representing Jarrod Ramos were given a Friday deadline by Judge Michael Wachs to request a postponement based on any objections they had to COVID-19 protocols that will be in place for the jury trial now set to begin in June. If Ramos were found not criminally responsible, he would be committed to a maximum-security psychiatric hospital instead of prison.