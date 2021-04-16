NASCAR, motorsports approach to virus vaccine varies greatly

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Across auto racing in the U.S., approaches vary among the drivers when it comes to vaccination against the coronavirus. IndyCar teams are pushing for across-the-board vaccinations as its season opener approaches this weekend. In NASCAR, drivers are far more reserved. Only Bubba Wallace has been vocal in pushing for people to get their shots. Cup Series champion Chase Elliott and Austin Dillon says it’s a personal choice and no one else’s business. Retired great Richard Petty filmed a promotional spot showing him getting a shot at his doctor’s suggestion.