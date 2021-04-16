BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - Friday was National Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet Day. It's a day to grab all of your old, out-of-date and unused prescriptions, and throw them in the trash.

Community Connections in Princeton is providing people with a safe way to do that. The organization will have Deterra bags on hand for the next week. All you have to do is put the pills in the bag, fill it with water, seal it tight and throw it in the trash.

"Over a period of time, those meds become a little unstable in terms of how they react to the body," Greg Puckett, Mercer County Commissioner, said. "And you don't want to give meds to someone else. You may be tempted to do so. It's also a way where people can come to your house. People with various minds may think of coming and getting your meds in some way shape or form, so getting them out of your house when you're not using them is the best way to make sure you are protected."

Community Connections will have Deterra bags on hand through next Saturday, April 24th, National Drug Take Back Day. The county will be hosting an event from 10 AM-2 PM at the Mercer County Courthouse that day.