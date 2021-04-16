Oscar-nominated Romanian film reveals health care failings

BUCHAREST (AP) — The Romanian documentary film “Collective” is nominated for two Oscars. It follows a group of journalists delving into the state of health care in the eastern European country in the wake of a deadly 2015 nightclub fire that left dozens of burned victims in need of complex treatment. What they revealed was decades of deep-rooted corruption, a heavily politicized system scarily lacking in care. Watered-down disinfectant was knowingly sold to state hospitals as burns victims died of infections months after the fire in bacteria-riddled hospitals. The movie has encouraged whistleblowers to come forward with more details about the state of health care in Romania.