Post Hill Press goes on with book by officer in Taylor raid

NEW YORK (AP) — The publisher of memoir by a Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment says it will release the book even though its distributor, Simon & Schuster, announced it would “not be involved.” Post Hill Press, based outside of Nashville, Tennessee, has scheduled a fall release for Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly’s “The Fight For Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy.” A Post Hill Press spokesperson declined comment on whether the publisher would seek a new distributor or distribute the book itself,