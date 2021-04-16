South Africa takes first step to offer jabs to the elderly

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa took the first step in its mass vaccination campaign on Friday by starting online registrations for the elderly to receive shots beginning next month. People aged 60 years and older will be vaccinated first as they are regarded as having the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19. South Africa’s inoculation drive is dependent upon millions of doses of the Pfizer vaccine arriving in the country within weeks. So far South Africa has vaccinated only 290,000 of its 1.2 million health care workers, using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. But earlier this week the government announced it would pause vaccinating its health workers following a report by the U.S FDA.