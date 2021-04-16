Staying chilly and windy for Friday; cool and damp for the weekend

Most of us will stay dry all day, but a few areas are waking up to some flurries to get our Friday started. Temperatures are scattered around in the 30s with wind chill values in the 20s and 30s. Winds will be strong again today. Expect gusts to head around 30 MPH.

High pressure moves in today to help bring more sun than yesterday. Even though we are calling for more sun that won't warm us up too much.

Temperatures will stay in the 50s for most today.

Overnight we stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures fall into the 30s and lower 40s. Winds will start to calm down overnight and we can expect calmer winds throughout the weekend.

Perfect summary of the weekend will be cool and damp. Scattered showers are expected on both Saturday and Sunday. Not expecting a washout, but rain from time to time is possible. Temperatures hold below normal all throughout next week too. Not expecting any severe weather for the next several days thanks to this cool down.