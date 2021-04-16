UN agrees to deploy cease-fire monitors in Libya

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has agreed to deploy international monitors to watch over a nearly six-month-old cease-fire agreement in Libya. The council’s unanimous vote was announced Friday. The council’s resolution follows through on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ recent proposal for up to 60 monitors to join an existing political mission in Libya. The measure also urges all foreign forces and mercenaries to get out Libya, as was supposed to happen months ago. The oil-rich North African country is is heading toward December elections after a decade of fighting and upheaval.