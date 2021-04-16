US broadcaster asks European court to block Russian fines

MOSCOW (AP) — U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty is asking the European Court of Human Rights to block Russia from enforcing penalties that could cost the broadcaster millions of dollars. Russia’s media watchdog Roskomnadzor last year ordered broadcasters designated as foreign agents to add a lengthy statement to news reports, social media posts and audiovisual materials specifying the content was created by an outlet “performing the functions of a foreign agent.” The law applies to non-governmental political groups and media receiving foreign funding. It has been widely criticized as aiming to discredit critical reporting and dissent. The term “foreign agent” carries strong pejorative connotations in Russia.