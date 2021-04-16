Vartan Gregorian, longtime president of Carnegie Corp., dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Vartan Gregorian, the noted scholar and philanthropic leader who led the Carnegie Corporation of New York since 1997, has died. He was 87. The Carnegie Corporation said he died Thursday after being hospitalized for stomach pain. Born to Armenian parents in Tabriz, Iran, Gregorian arrived in the United States in 1956 to study history and the humanities at Stanford University. His quest to understand the relationship between the individual and society at large began there, a pursuit that continued as he led The New York Public Library, Brown University and the Carnegie Corporation. In 2004, President George W. Bush awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.