Veteran AP producer, cameraman in Iraq dies of COVID-19

BEIRUT (AP) — Khodeir Majid, who covered Iraq’s numerous conflicts as a video producer and cameraman for the Associated Press over 17 years has died at the age of 64. Relatives said the cause of his death on Friday morning was complications due to the coronavirus. Majid had been hospitalized for about three weeks, but his condition rapidly deteriorated in recent days. Majid joined the Associated Press in Baghdad in March 2004, a year after the U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein. He went on to cover the breakdown in security and the sectarian bloodbath that prevailed for many years. Majid is survived by his wife and five children.