What to expect in closings for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The closing arguments in Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death are likely to echo now-familiar themes during three weeks of testimony. Prosecutors will recap expert testimony that condemned Chauvin’s pinning of Floyd for more than 9 minutes as an unreasonable use of force. They’ll also remind jurors of multiple medical experts who testified that Floyd died of asphyxia. And they may yet again play some of the wrenching video of Floyd’s arrest. Chauvin’s defense attorney will likely highlight his own medical experts testifying that Floyd died due to his drug use and bad heart.