27 Wyeth paintings donated to Maine’s Farnsworth Museum

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Twenty-seven paintings by three generations of Wyeths have been donated to Maine’s Farnsworth Art Museum thanks to the late Betsy Wyeth. The Portland Press Herald reported this week that the museum plans to display the paintings in a major exhibition beginning May 15. It did not disclose the value of the gifts. Three generations of Wyeths have painted in Maine, starting with N.C. Wyeth in the 1920s. Andrew Wyeth’s well-known work “Christina’s World” was painted at the Olson House in 1948. Jamie Wyeth continues to produce art in Maine. Betsy Wyeth died last year in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania.