A bit more sun for Sunday, but staying cooler





An upper-level disturbance will keep us a tad unsettled into the evening and overnight hours, with clouds and stray showers sticking around. The clouds will help us stay away from another frost tonight, with low temperatures tonight falling into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Anticipate a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday, with a bit more sun than we saw on Saturday. Temperatures will stay cooler than average, with highs getting into the upper 50s and low 60s into Sunday afternoon.





We should be relatively quiet and dry for Sunday, but do not be shocked if we see a few stray showers pop up throughout the day. We will be breezy Sunday afternoon, but not as gusty as we have been. Gust will be between 15-25 MPH.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s Sunday night, with the clouds keeping us away from another frost.

Mainly quiet weather will continue into the Monday, with highs around the 60 degree mark into Monday afternoon. A few clouds and even a stray shower will be possible to start the work week.

We are tracking a more significant system into mid week next week, which will bring colder weather and maybe even some FLAKAGE. Details in your full 10-day forecast at 6 and 11 on WVVA-NBC.