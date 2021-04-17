Alleged officer bias expected to set ex-firefighter free

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge says he is likely to toss out a conviction against a former D.C. firefighter serving a three-year prison term on drug charges following an allegation of police misconduct. And prosecutors say they will seek to toss out another 400 convictions linked to the same arresting officer. Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano says the convictions are invalid because former officer Jonathan Freitag concocted reasons to pull over Black motorists. While Descano says 400 convictions could be overturned, the only person currently serving a prison term as a result of Freitag’s alleged misconduct is former firefighter Elon Wilson. Freitag told The Washington Post he hasn’t done anything wrong.