As voting fight moves westward, accusations of racism follow

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrats are escalating their charges that the Republican push for tighter state voting laws is designed to make it hard for people of color to vote. As the fight moves from the Deep South to the Southwest, that’s put increased focus on the impact the proposals would have on Latino and Native American voters. The Republican efforts come in reaction to Donald Trump’s false insistence that he was denied reelection because of voter fraud. The battle over voting rights has shifted from Georgia, where Democrats say a new voting law is discriminatory, to Texas and Arizona. Democrats accuse Republicans of having an anti-Latino bias in states with a history of restricting Hispanic voting.