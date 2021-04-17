Divers back in Gulf; search resumes for capsized boat’s crew

PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — The Coast Guard says divers returned Saturday to the murky, roiling waters of the Gulf of Mexico in search of lost crew members aboard a capsized lift boat off Louisiana. Petty Officer John Michelli says the search team took a break overnight because of the weather, but got back out there Saturday morning. Late Friday, divers recovered two more unresponsive crew members. Rescuers in the air and the sea have been searching for the 19 workers who were aboard the vessel, which is designed to support offshore oil rigs, when it overturned Tuesday. Nine remain missing.