Fires, damage at Oakland protest against police brutality

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A protest that began peacefully in California ended with multiple fires set, several cars damaged and numerous windows shattered. News outlets report the protest against police brutality in Oakland began calmly Friday night. A subsequent march drew around 300 people with some setting fires and breaking windows. Police say an unlawful assembly was declared and demonstrators were instructed to leave. Protesters had gathered in response to recent fatal police shootings, including the death of Daunte Wright in Minnesota and Adam Toledo in Chicago. Police say the protesters dispersed peacefully around 11 p.m.