Floor collapses during huge party near University of Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — At least 25 people were hurt when a floor collapsed during a massive party at a two-story house near the University of Georgia. Athens Clarke-County police said the incident happened around 1 a.m. Friday in Athens. Police estimated 500 people were at the party when the first floor of the home collapsed into a crawl space. Injuries ranged from cuts and scratches to a possible broken arm. Investigators, however, said the incident could have been much worse. Code enforcement was contacted to see if the property could be condemned.