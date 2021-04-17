Libya welcomes UN decision to deploy cease-fire monitors

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s transitional government has welcomed a U.N. Security Council decision to deploy international monitors to watch over a nearly six-month-old cease-fire in the conflict-stricken country. It has also urged the council to help get mercenaries out of the oil-rich country. The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ recent proposal for up to 60 monitors to join an existing political mission in Libya. The interim government took power last month, with an aim of leading conflict-wrecked Libya towards elections in December. Libya has been plagued by corruption and turmoil since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.