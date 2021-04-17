Star British choreographer Liam Scarlett dies at 35

LONDON (AP) — Choreographer Liam Scarlett, a dance star whose career was clouded by abuse allegations, has died at age 35. Scarlett’s family said Saturday that “it is with great sadness that we announce the tragic, untimely death of our beloved Liam.” The family asked for privacy “to enable us to grieve our loss.” Scarlett danced with the Royal Ballet before concentrating on choreography. He was named the company’s artist-in-residence in 2012 and created several acclaimed works, also working with companies around the world. Scarlett was suspended by the Royal Ballet in 2019 after former students made allegations of sexual misconduct. The company said in March 2020 that an investigation had found “no matters to pursue,” but it terminated its relationship with Scarlett.