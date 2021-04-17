Team Green wins first Marshall spring football scrimmage of Charles Huff era

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - It was a near-regular gameday experience for the Thundering Herd and new head coach Charles Huff at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday.

Nearly six-thousand fans watched Team Green defeat Team Black in a scrimmage, 34-10, marking the end of the spring season for the program.

"I think these guys got in the arena and there was a little bit of juice and jitters and anxiety," Huff said. "I think as the day went on they kind of settled in. So that really helped -- that's really going to help us moving forward -- so that they can fall back on these experiences. What do they need to do earlier in the week -- earlier in the day to prepare so they can eliminate those early jitters."

Sophomore quarterback Grant Wells finished the day completing 14 of his 29 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

Huff also praised the work of the team's defensive line. Team Black's Immaunel Bush stuffed the stat sheet with six tackled, three of them for loss, as well as 2.5 sacks. Abraham Beauplan, Elijah Alston and Jamare Edwards also came up with sacks on the day.

The next time the Herd will play for the fans in Huntington will be the 2021 home opener on September 11 against North Carolina Central.