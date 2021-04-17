Top-ranked James Madison defeats No. 11 Richmond 23-6

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Ethan Ratke kicked three field goals to set a Colonial Athletic Association record and top-ranked James Madison drubbed eleventh-ranked Richmond 23-6, staking a claim for an at-large playoff berth. The season-finale win wraps up the CAA South Division championship for the Dukes. Ratke kicked a 27-yard field goal to give James Madison a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, establishing a new CAA career record with 65 field goals, eclipsing Towson’s Aidan O’Neill (2016-19). Ratke then kicked two more, pushing the new career mark to 67.