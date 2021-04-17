Tribute concert planned for Bill Withers

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Preparations are underway for a tribute concert for Raleigh County native and legendary singer-songwriter Bill Withers.



The Slab Fork native, who died in March of 2020, will be honored at the event held at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway on Saturday, May 15, 2021.



According to organizer Matt Mullins, musicians from across the state are expected to pay tribute to Withers. Some of the bands performing include Lady 'D' & Mission, the Carpenter Ants, Drew Lawrence, Randy Gilkey, Clinton Scott, Shawn Benfield, and Jaime Lester and the Lords of Lester.



Mullins and his band, Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns, will also perform.



"Withers is such a positive figure for the kids, for those at Stratton, and for all the kids growing up here. My entire heart is involved in this," said Mullins, in an interview with WVVA News on Saturday.



Mullins said there will also be special announcements made by Pastor Fredrick Hightower, the sculptor behind the Katherine Johnson monument, regarding future plans to honor Withers.

Multiple vendors will be on site for the event expected to last between noon and 5 p.m.