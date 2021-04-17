U.S. climate envoy Kerry in Seoul for climate discussions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry met with South Korea’s foreign minister in Seoul on Saturday for talks ahead of a virtual climate summit of world leaders called by President Joe Biden for next week. Kerry arrived in South Korea after a four-day visit to China where he held closed-door meetings with Chinese counterparts in Shanghai. Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Chinese head of state Xi Jinping, to participate in an April 22-23 virtual climate summit. The United States and other countries expected to announce more ambitious national targets for cutting carbon emissions and pledge financial help for climate efforts by less wealthy nations.