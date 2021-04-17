US, China agree to cooperate on climate crisis with urgency

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States and China, the world’s two biggest carbon polluters, have agreed to cooperate with other countries to curb climate change, just days before President Joe Biden hosts a virtual summit of world leaders to discuss the issue. The State Department says the agreement was reached by U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua during two days of talks in Shanghai last week. The joint statement says the U.S. and China are committed to cooperating with each other and with other countries to tackle the climate crisis, saying it must be addressed with the seriousness and urgency that it demands. But it’s unclear how much Kerry’s China visit would promote U.S.-China cooperation on climate issues.