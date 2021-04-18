4 officers hospitalized after they were sprayed at protest

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — KCRA TV reports that four Sacramento police officers were hospitalized with injuries after they were sprayed with a liquid irritant during protests Saturday night. The demonstrators had gathered at the state Capitol downtown to protest the police shooting deaths of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, and Adam Toledo in Chicago. Protesters met at the Capitol Rose Garden after 8 p.m. and began marching around the downtown area later in the night, KCRA reported. Demonstrators briefly sat in the streets in the Lavender Heights area before marching back toward the Capitol. The protest ended about 11 p.m.