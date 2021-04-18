Authorities say no one was driving Tesla before deadly crash

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas authorities say two people have been killed in the fiery crash of a Tesla that had no one in the driver’s seat. A Harris County constable told television stations in Houston that there was a person in the front passenger seat and another in a rear passenger seat after the wreck in the Houston suburb of Spring. It’s unclear whether the car’s driver-assist system was being used before the crash. Constable Mark Herman said authorities are certain that no one was driving the car at the time of the crash. Tesla did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.