Beckley’s annual Spring cleanup to start Monday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Beckley's annual Spring Cleanup starts on Monday.



Residents are asked to have all items curbside by 7 a.m. on Monday morning. Once a crew moves through to pick up items in each area, there will be no return trips.



It is also important to note there are several items the city will not be picking up this time, including tires, hazardous waste, petroleum products, yard waste, batteries, and white goods.



White goods include items such as dryers and refridgerators. The city will however pick up white goods on any given Friday for $25. Residents need to call Public Works ahead of time to schedule a date.