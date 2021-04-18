Brewery partners with non-profits to help endangered species

FAYETTEVILLE, W. VA. (WVVA) - The Free Folk Brewery in Fayetteville has collaborated with the West Virginia River Coalition to help an endangered species.

The brewery created a special drink as part of the collaboration.



Ten percent of the proceeds from the sale will go directly to the non-profit organization to help them in their mission to protect the Guyandotte River Crayfish.

Sarah Daughtery, the General Manager of the brewery said it is important for them to recognize endangered species across the state, and encourage others to learn more about protecting fresh water habitats.

"They, as well as many species, fresh water species are endangered of you know, their habitats being destroyed and fragmented so we just wanted to help promote awareness of these endangered species that we have," said Daughtery.

Daughtery said the brew will be available at the brewery and in select stores in Fayetteville and Charleston, while supplies last.