Comfortable and dry start to the work week, ahead of a major cool down on the way!

We will stay partly cloudy and dry for the rest of your Sunday evening, perfect opportunity to get outdoors if you haven't already. Just grab a lighter jacket before heading out.

Anticipate an increase in clouds and a few stray showers into the overnight hours, with the passage of a weak upper-level disturbance. Most will stay dry and any shower activity will be light. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s.

We will experience and cloudy and yucky start to the day on Monday, but expect gradual clearing into the afternoon. High temperatures will hover around the 60 degree mark Monday afternoon, with plenty of sunshine.

Clear skies and dry conditions will continue into Monday night, with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday looks to be the best day of the week in regards to our weather forecast. The day will be filled with sunshine and highs will get into the upper 60s and low 70s.





HOWEVER! Our forecast all goes downhill from there, depending on if you like winter or not. We are tracking a major cool down and even the possibility of some snowflakes into mid-week. Be sure to tune into WVVA News at 6 and 11 tonight for a full look at your 10-day forecast.