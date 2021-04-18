‘Dining with the Departed’ takes visitors through the Historic Black Knight’s storied past

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) It is the setting of one of Beckley's most notorious cold cases -- the 1947 double murder of socialite Nelly Rand and businessman E.R. Bailey. While the Black Knight Country Club was renamed 'The Historic Black Knight' after the City of Beckley purchased the property from Gov. Jim Justice in 2018, the folklore surrounding the property lives on.



Over the weekend, Haunted Beckley took guests through the building's storied past with a night of food, folklore, and ghost hunting at 'Dining with the Departed.



"People still say they see Nelly Rand in her blue dress sashaying through here," said guide Scott Worley. "She's also been recorded on the road where the murder took place on the backside of the country club."



Guests also learned stories about the building which are not so well known, including details about the mysterious death of one of the club's founding members after falling down the main stairwell in 1939.



"He was one of the owners of the Beckley hospital and owned several coal companies, but it was all swept under the rug," said Worley.



Haunted Beckley's Patrick Parker said there were several theories surrounding the alleged accident, but the truth of what happened that night remains a mystery.



"Who knows whether he was truly intoxicated and caused his own death. No one truly knows."



Worley later told stories of a coal mine explosion beneath the resort in the 1930s, where eight men lost their lives and children who lived in a nearby house that was stricken by Typhoid.



"Some say you can still hear the children playing out in what is now the pool area."



At Dining with the Departed, guests are invited to be their own judge.



"Everybody likes to see ghost hunters on television, but this is where they can take part in that themselves," said Worley.



To learn more about upcoming events, check out 'Haunted Beckley' on Facebook.



