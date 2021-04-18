Japanese leader asks Pfizer for additional vaccine supply

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has asked the U.S. drug maker Pfizer for additional supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine to speed up the inoculations that lag behind many other countries. Suga, after holding talks with President Joe Biden at the White House, wrapped up his Washington visit on Saturday with a phone call to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. Taro Kono, a Cabinet minister tasked with vaccinations, told a Japanese TV talk show the two sides have practically reached an agreement over the vaccines. Suga asked Bourla for additional supplies that would cover all eligible recipients by September, as well as to ensure the stable and prompt delivery of the ongoing vaccine shipments. So far, less than 1% of the population have gotten the jab.