Krejci, Bergeron, Marchand score 2 as Bruins beat Caps 6-3

BOSTON (AP) — David Krejci, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand each scored two goals and the Boston Bruins topped the Washington Capitals 6-3 in an at times heated matchup between the East rivals. Marchand also had two assists for the Bruins, who won their fourth straight. Tuukka Rask stopped 30 of 33 shots in earning his 10th win this season. Washington has lost two of its past three. T.J. Oshie had two goals and Anthony Mantha also scored for the Capitals. Vitek Vanecek had 22 saves.