Local film crew to make movie at Beckley’s Ambrosia Inn

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - Beckley's Historic Ambrosia Inn is the setting for a feature length film set to be made by a team of local filmmakers; and, the crew is asking for the community's support.

That support comes in the form of monetary donations.



Saja Montague, the producer of the film, said those monetary donations would have an impact on the community as a whole.

"Every part of this film is involved in the community," said Montague "So we're going to be getting food every single day from local and small businesses. We're going to be paying all of our makeup artists, our actors, our sound technicians; there's just so much that goes into the film and every part of it is going back into the community in some way."

David Sibray, a Beckley native, is an actor in the film. He said he is honored to be in the film and see the support from the community.

"It's far beyond just being able to fund the film, it's about the entire town, the community at large being able to participate, and I think that's very very important especially this day and age with Beckley beginning to grow again," said Sibray.

After a difficult year caused by the pandemic, Montague said they decided to make the film a comedy.

She added the film will showcase what their home state has to offer while bringing a smile to people's faces.

With every crew member being a West Virginia native, and many from Beckley, Montague said "Ambrosia" will have a unique perspective.

"Well I think a lot of times especially with films and filmmaking, the Appalachian narrative is very stereotypical and not really true to who we are as Appalachians, so it's kind of a way for us to take back that narrative and change these stereotypes," said Montague.



Filming is set to begin on May 3, and wrap up on May 15.

Montague hopes to release it locally and at festivals both in the U.S. and internationally after it is complete. WVVA News will provide information about the release date when it becomes available.

The crew is raising money through a crowd funding campaign, and the deadline to donate is Monday, April 19, at noon.

Anyone interested in learning more about the film or donating to the campaign can visit the film's Facebook page.