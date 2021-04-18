Local Sorority Hosts Fundraiser

ATHENS, WV (WVVA) -- Sigma Sigma Sigma a local sorority of Concord University hosts a fundraising event for the March of Dimes.

The March of Dimes is a nonprofit organization that helps mothers and infants get the financial help they need in order to lead healthy lives, and Sigma Sigma Sigma is hosting a walk to help them.

"Our tagline is, 'Sigma Serves Children', so we really do focus on philanthropies that help underprivileged mothers and babies get the care that they need." says Shiloh Parrish, Sigma Sigma Sigma President.

The sorority aims to raise $1,000 dollars for March of Dimes.