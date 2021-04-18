Wunderkind ex-mayor to face jurors in fraud, bribery case

BOSTON (AP) — The upcoming trial of a former Massachusetts mayor first elected at the age of 23 will showcase the dramatic rise and fall of the wunderkind accused of stealing from his investors and extorting marijuana companies. Jury selection begins Tuesday in Boston’s federal court for the case against ex-Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia. Correia has denied any wrongdoing and has blamed the charges on political foes who want to bring him down. Prosecutors will try to show show that Correia swindled investors just like his critics say he smooth-talked voters into entrusting him to run the city.