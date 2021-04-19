AP source: Guantanamo prisoners now getting COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior defense official tells The Associated Press that prisoners at the Guantanamo Bay detention center can begin getting the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Monday. It comes months after a plan to inoculate the detainees was scuttled over outrage that many Americans weren’t eligible to receive the shots. The new timing coincides with President Joe Biden’s deadline for states to make all adults in the U.S. eligible for coronavirus vaccines. Beginning Monday, anyone 16 and older in the country qualifies to sign up and get in a virtual line to be vaccinated. The defense official says all 40 men held at the Navy base in Cuba will be offered the vaccination.