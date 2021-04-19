Beal, Bertans lift Wizards past Thunder for 5th straight win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 30 points, Davis Bertans was made six 3-pointers in his return from paternity leave, and the Washington Wizards beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-107. Bertans, who missed the previous two games while his wife gave birth to a son, finished with 21 points for Washington. The Wizards have won five straight, matching a season high, and seven of eight to claw back into playoff contention in the Eastern Conference. Darius Bazley scored a career-high 26 points for Oklahoma City, which extended its season-worst skid to 11 games. Russell Westbrook had 13 points, 17 assists and 11 rebounds for Washington.